CASSVILLE, Wis. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash on Thanksgiving between Cassville and Potosi.
Yvonne Hilby, 60, of Cassville, and three family members whose names were not released were taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for evaluation, according to a press release issued today by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 133 near Oak Lane. The release states that Hilby fell asleep while driving west, and the vehicle entered a ditch, rolled and came to rest on its wheels.
Hilby was cited with having an expired driver’s license.