DARLINGTON, Wis. — After 8-year-old Jessa Torstenson, of Darlington, finished presenting her Lego model to the judges at the Lafayette County Fair on Thursday morning, she walked back to her mom with a proud smile on her face.

Her model was small enough to hold gingerly in both hands, but she had put her all into creating the scenes using small blocks and figurines. For her effort, she received a clover-green ribbon and congratulations on a job well done.

Recommended for you

Tags