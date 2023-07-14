DARLINGTON, Wis. — After 8-year-old Jessa Torstenson, of Darlington, finished presenting her Lego model to the judges at the Lafayette County Fair on Thursday morning, she walked back to her mom with a proud smile on her face.
Her model was small enough to hold gingerly in both hands, but she had put her all into creating the scenes using small blocks and figurines. For her effort, she received a clover-green ribbon and congratulations on a job well done.
“This was something new, and I learned it’s kind of hard,” Jessa reflected after her judging, although she quickly clarified the activity was still fun despite its difficulty.
Jessa was one of about 50 kids Thursday to present projects at the fair as part of the Lafayette County Cloverbud Project — a youth program aimed at kids too young to join the youth development organization 4-H but old enough to take on small projects.
Kindergarten students through second-graders could bring in four to eight personal projects to the fair. They then discussed their pieces with the judge and worked together to determine which project they were most proud of to receive a ribbon.
“It offers our youngest youth a chance to really get that exploratory experience of being involved and learning what 4-H could be for them,” explained Hailee Kammerud, Lafayette County 4-H Youth Development Coordinator.
Kids from all over Lafayette County participated in the event Thursday. Some brought landscape or farm models while others brought arts and crafts like drawings or handmade decorations. One participant brought a rabbit named Toad to show off.
Braydon Bruce, 8, of Argyle, brought a homemade cardinal birdhouse for his exhibit. The sides were a forest green, his favorite color, while the roof was a bright orange, his mom’s favorite shade.
“We went to Menards and we bought the paint,” Braydon explained. “I thought it would be a cool color to use.”
Other tri-state area youth programs also offer similar opportunities for children looking to get involved who are too young to join 4-H. In Wisconsin and Illinois, that’s the Cloverbud Project. In Dubuque and other Iowa programs, there’s a similar opportunity called “4-H Clover Kids.”
Kammerud said the excitement and opportunities kids get from the Cloverbud Project directly correlates to interest in joining 4-H once they’re old enough. They then have a chance to do more specific, in-depth projects and further a variety of skills.
“What’s nice is they have the flexibility to really explore what their interests and passions are within the Cloverbud Project,” she said. “They’re learning about how those interests coincide within projects within the 4-H programming with some more leadership to guide them when they’re younger.”
The Lafayette County Fair will continue to run through Sunday, July 16, with a variety of activities to include a demolition derby, tractor pull and livestock shows and auctions. A complete schedule can be found online at lafayettecountyfair.org/.