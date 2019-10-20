A man was sentenced last week to 60 days in jail for driving while intoxicated and crashing with young children in his vehicle.
Oscar Walker, 51, of Chicago, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent person. A second count of neglect of a dependent person was dismissed.
Court documents state that Walker crashed his vehicle in the 2700 block of Windsor Avenue at about 10:25 p.m. July 10 while his 9-month-old and 6-year-old were passengers.
Walker initially told the police that he had one drink prior to the crash, but he later acknowledged drinking multiple shots an hour before driving, documents state. Police said an initial breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.156%, nearly twice the legal driving limit in Iowa.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the neglect charge, but all of that sentence was suspended. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail for OWI, with 300 days of that sentence suspended. He also must pay a variety of fines and court costs, and he will be on probation for two to five years.