MANCHESTER, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, has continually heard horror stories from businesses unable to hire workers.
Much of her stop at the Fareway grocery store in Manchester on Thursday was focused on those hiring challenges, as she prepares to return to Congress following the August recess.
“So many older people retired as soon as the pandemic hit, said ‘That’s it,’” store manager James Riley told Hinson during the visit. “And so many parents don’t want their kids out in public.”
Hinson said she planned to fight a bill from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., that would again extend expanded unemployment benefits for people whose work was negatively impacted by the pandemic.
“That is not the right direction to get people back to work,” Hinson said. “People are comfortable starting to resume work activities. The vaccine is readily available. Employers are hiring and paying more. They’re doing everything they can to be competitive. We need to stop paying people to stay home.”
Instead, Hinson said her first priority upon returning to Washington, D.C., would be ensuring access to child care.
“That’s No. 1 on the policy side that we need to be actively and urgently addressing,” she said. “That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to gather data on overregulation of child centers. How can we make it so they don’t have as many pieces of red tape they need to jump through?”
Hinson promoted vaccination against COVID-19 as a way to alleviate workforce distress.
“I’ve been very public that I am vaccinated and believe (vaccines) are safe and effective,” she said. “Moving out of this pandemic, I’m continuing to tell the story that we need to get back to work, back to health and back to normal. To do that, vaccination is important.”
However, Hinson pushed back against President Joe Biden’s recent executive order that employers of more than 100 workers would have to require vaccines against COVID-19 or require that unvaccinated employees be tested weekly, in most cases.
“The mandate last week went too far,” she said. “My office has received more feedback and I personally have, since last Thursday when it was announced, than almost any other issue in the nine months since I’ve been in Congress. “
Hinson also serves on congressional Republicans’ Jobs and Economy Task Force, where she focuses on the 21st Century workforce. She said she plans to turn her attention to education as an opportunity to reskill people who do not want to return to the work they did before the pandemic.
The Iowa Democratic Party did not respond to a request for comment for this story.