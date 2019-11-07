ANAMOSA, Iowa -- Authorities said a Hopkinton woman was killed Wednesday in a crash in Jones County.
Michelle Gray, 39, was taken by ambulance to Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa, where she died, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Old Dubuque Road and U.S. 151. A crash report states that Gray's vehicle had been stopped on Old Dubuque Road at the intersection when it then proceeded into the intersection and was hit by a southbound semi-tractor trailer driven by Keith R. Ahles, 50, of Medford, Wis.
The crash remains under investigation.