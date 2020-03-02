Experiences in another hemisphere more than 40 years ago continue to drive one Dubuque professor and advocate to welcome and aid immigrants.
Marcia Sola, now 72, teaches Spanish as an adjunct professor at University of Dubuque and Northeast Iowa Community College. But in the 1970s, she was a globe-trotting member of the U.S. Peace Corps.
The University of Dubuque graduate enjoyed a brief stay in Mexico before flying to Venezuela, where she would work for several years.
“That was really my first exposure to living in another country and working with people from another culture,” she said. “I got to experience some of their frustrations — and joys — of the immigration process.”
When she returned, Sola taught in the Twin Cities for a time before a big move to Miami. The stay there would not be quiet, though, as she had landed in the middle of an international incident.
“Our government called upon us, because we had just returned from a Spanish-speaking country, to help with the Mariel Boatlift,” she said.
In 1980, Cuba’s then-president, Fidel Castro, surprised many with an announcement that anyone who wished to leave the country could. He also directed several prisons and mental institutions to be opened and those detained were directed to the Port of Mariel for departure to the U.S.
Castro did the same with several marginalized populations. In the end, more than 125,000 Cubans arrived in southern Florida in a swarm of small boats.
“I was involved with that for about three years,” Sola said. “I taught English as a second language to many Mariel Boatlift people, but was also doing a little bit of immigration work for them. That’s when the immigration bug bit.”
Not long after, Sola returned to Dubuque with her family and again began to teach. But an immigration outreach coordinator position soon opened up at Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
“I just really loved immigration law,” she said. “That position, I hope, gave me the opportunity to help many here weather their way through all of the different laws and find their way.”
Sola worked there for 14 years before retiring, but that has not stopped her from continuing her efforts as a volunteer.
“I’m still doing some of that on a volunteer basis, but with their children, which is wonderful for me to see,” she said. “They will call me to proofread, to look at their forms or even a job application. Many of them are DACA recipients. Everything keeps changing. It’s so hard for them to build roots when they don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Sola said this work is helping her balance the scales for kindnesses afforded her when she was in another country.
“Because of my work in the Peace Corps, how kind the people in Mexico and Venezuela were to me, it’s kind of my way of paying it forward and giving back,” she said.