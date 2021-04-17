EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s mayor this week paid more than $550 in fines for crashing into another vehicle, then driving away from the scene.
Kirk VanOstrand, 57, was cited in Grant County (Wis.) Circuit Court with failure to notify police of a crash and failure to yield while emerging from a nonhighway access point. In total, he paid $564.80 in fines for the citations, according to online court records.
A Grant County Sheriff’s Department report states that the crash occurred on Feb. 19 on Wisconsin 35 near its intersection with Wisconsin 11. Gary J. Tressel, of East Dubuque, reported that he was northbound when he started turning into Die Makers Manufacturing and a vehicle pulled out of the 3 Mile House supper club parking lot on the other side of the highway and hit the rear passenger side of Tressel’s vehicle. The other driver then “gunned it and took off” toward East Dubuque. Portions of the fleeing vehicle’s front bumper were left at the scene. No injuries were reported.
VanOstrand told the Telegraph Herald last month that his actions were accidental and caused by stress and exhaustion. He also said he didn’t know what he had hit with his vehicle.