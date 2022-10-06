Candidates running to represent portions of Dubuque and Dubuque County in the Iowa House of Representatives would have very different priorities if elected.
Incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, will face Republican challenger Jennifer Smith, a professor at Loras College, in the Nov. 8 election. Both seek to represent the new House District 72, which covers most of the western part of Dubuque, the northernmost area of the city and rural communities due north to the Dubuque County line.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with both candidates about their priorities if elected.
Education
Isenhart said restoring Iowa’s past standing in education was “imperative” and that funding increases would be part of that effort.
“We should measure the adequacy of funding not by how many millions more we are spending, which is how the majority party portrays it, but by our ability to attract and retain teachers in the short run and improve student learning in the long run,” he said.
Smith said she supported Republicans’ past increases in state education funding but said education has not improved along with them. Instead, she said schools should return to fundamental subjects rather than “social issues.”
“The educational system is there to teach the basic skills — reading, writing, arithmetic and how to be a citizen of the state and country,” she said. (Schools) are building full curricula around racial injustice, social justice or volunteering. That’s pushing a political agenda.”
Agriculture and environment
If reelected, Isenhart plans to re-introduce a proposed state constitutional amendment that would grant Iowans the right to a clean environment. To help farmers adapt to changes that would come about as a result, he promoted redirecting money from the state’s new farmer tax credit.
“That program was made mostly nonviable by other tax changes we made that exempt a lot of farm income from taxation,” he said. “So let’s repurpose that money for young farmers by developing markets they could sell to, creating food hubs and capacity among local institutions like schools and nursing homes and restaurants to source locally and make those connections.”
Smith, though, said farmers would shift to local foods if it became cost effective.
“The environment is important and we need to protect it, but we can’t put on too much environmental policy,” she said. “We cannot shut everything down.”
Abortion rights
Smith said she supported a bill Republicans passed in 2018 that restricted abortion access after a fetal heartbeat was detected (though the law was blocked by the courts before taking effect), as well as recent efforts to strengthen supports for people with unwanted pregnancies.
“There are exemptions written into that (fetal-heartbeat) bill currently for rape and incest,” she said. “We need to give more resources so women who are facing an unexpected pregnancy can keep that child, give birth to that child and, if they choose, give that (child) up for adoption.”
Isenhart supported Iowa House Democrats’ priority for a state constitutional amendment ensuring abortion access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.