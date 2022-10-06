Candidates running to represent portions of Dubuque and Dubuque County in the Iowa House of Representatives would have very different priorities if elected.

Incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, will face Republican challenger Jennifer Smith, a professor at Loras College, in the Nov. 8 election. Both seek to represent the new House District 72, which covers most of the western part of Dubuque, the northernmost area of the city and rural communities due north to the Dubuque County line.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.