City Council meeting

Dubuque City Council members are scheduled to hold a regular meeting virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 15.

The meeting and work sessions will be shown live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2, at www.cityofdubuque.org/media and at www.facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

To submit input before or during the meeting, contact ctyclerk@cityofdubuque.org or comment on the live video on the city’s Facebook page.

The public also can provide input by logging in to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/337661181. The public also can join the meeting by dialing 1-877-568-4106 and using access code 337-661-181.

Individuals must include their name and address in order to be recognized.

A full meeting agenda with links containing supporting documents can be found at https://bit.ly/3bPILe5.