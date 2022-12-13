LOCASH

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A country music duo with a string of hits will perform next summer at the Jackson County Fair.

LOCASH will take the stage at the fair on Friday, July 28, the fair announced Monday. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the concert following at 7:30 p.m.

