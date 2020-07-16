Holy Family Catholic Schools will bring students back to campus next month while livestreaming classes for children who cannot attend.
“If they go home, we don’t want to leave them without instruction,” said Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann.
Holy Family officials on Wednesday released details of their preliminary plans to provide in-person, virtual or hybrid instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plans include a requirement that all faculty, staff and students wear face coverings while at school.
Schools in the system are expected to start the year with a hybrid educational model when students return to school on Aug. 24, Bormann said.
In Holy Family’s case, that means students will be offered in-person, daily education, but K-12 classes also will be livestreamed for students who cannot be on campus due to illness, quarantine or a medical condition. Some people also likely will elect to keep their children at home for instruction, Bormann said.
“We want to encourage people, if they are healthy and able, to attend in person as our first goal,” Bormann said. “However, we’re working individually with families who would choose to be virtual.”
Classrooms will be outfitted with monitors, cameras and microphones, allowing students to participate in class even if they are not physically present, Bormann said.
Faculty, staff and K-12 students also will be required to wear face coverings while at school under Holy Family’s plan. Members of a medical advisory task force for the system, which consists of medical professionals, were unanimous in their discussions that face coverings be required, Bormann said.
“They were clear and adamant that masks need to be required and that we need to start with best practice and learn from that,” he said.
Students will have some breaks during the day where they will be allowed to take their masks off, such as at recess, in outdoor classrooms or at lunch.
Ron Meyers, principal of Wahlert Catholic High School, said officials are working on precautions they will take to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, use of masks, lunchtime procedures and holding some classes outdoors.
Teachers also are working to create a curriculum that they can have ready if they need to switch to virtual education at some point.
“We’re going to try to use the outdoors as much as we can while the weather is nice, but we have to be prepared to go virtual in a second,” Meyers said.
Holy Family officials seek feedback on their return-to-learn plan and will gather information via a survey and from members of the system’s Board of Education.
The survey can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2OvvAVY.
They would like to release a final plan by Aug. 1, though Bormann said he did not anticipate significant changes to the plan.