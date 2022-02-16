Richard Worm (right), of Bellevue, Iowa, asks a question during a town hall meeting with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, at Clarke University's Jansen Music Hall in Dubuque on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, blamed Democratic policies for soaring inflation rates during a town hall in Dubuque this morning.
"Everyday life is less affordable -- I think you all know that -- under the administration's big spending policies," she told a crowd of about 40 people at the event on the campus of Clarke University. "So my goal, and the policies I will continue to push for, are policies that will help you to keep more of your paycheck and your hard-earned money."
The event was Hinson's 15th in-person town hall. In addition to sharing the priorities she is pressing for in Congress, she also fielded questions from members of the audience on climate change, infrastructure spending, the U.S.'s relationship with China, the COVID-19 pandemic and other topics.
"My main goals are making sure our economy is up and running again," Hinson said. "We need to make sure our border is secure, … and we need to make sure that every Iowan's freedoms are respected and that we continue to support opportunity for Iowans."
Hinson pointed to a recent Department of Labor report that inflation had risen 7.5% in January compared to a year earlier, the highest year-over-year increase in about 40 years.
"Working families can't keep up with these price increases," she said
She tied rising prices to spending policies pushed by Democrats in Congress.
"The spending has gotten out of control," Hinson said. "We are at over $7 trillion in spending last year alone, and we are seeing record-high prices as a result of that."
Officials with the Iowa Democratic Party could not immediately be reached for comment.