Over a two-month span, Dubuque schools and nonprofits worked together to serve 132,000 no-cost meals to children while campuses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, local leaders are setting their sights on their next goal: keeping children fed during the summer months.
“We want to be here to support those families that may be laid off or (experienced) loss of jobs,” said Joann Franck, food and nutrition manager for Dubuque Community Schools. “We want to make sure children are being fed throughout the community.”
Local leaders of schools and organizations said they seek to continue providing meals for children even after the school year winds down. Indeed, doing so is particularly critical as the area continues to feel the impacts of COVID-19.
“I’m concerned that people will need this to help stretch their regular grocery budget at home, so by supplying breakfasts and lunches for the children, it should help families,” said Marie Miller, director of food and nutrition for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque.
Coming together
In the Dubuque district, officials are trying to keep all of their current meal sites open through the summer.
Prescott Elementary School will continue offering grab-and-go meals through August, Franck said. However, officials are waiting to see whether they can keep open meal sites at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School and three mobile home park sites.
The district is offering food through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. The Roosevelt site typically would not qualify for the program because not enough students are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches in the area. However, district leaders have been allowed to provide food there during the pandemic.
School officials currently can serve meals at the Roosevelt and mobile home park sites through June 30, but they have asked state officials for a waiver to offer food beyond that time.
“We’ll stay with this as long as we can, (that’s) our goal, as long as the community is needing this,” Franck said.
Franck noted that several local organizations are working together to provide children with food heading into the summer.
Among those is the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque. Executive Director Brian Meyer said Boys & Girls Club plans to keep operating its grab-and-go dinner sites until the end of August or until President Donald Trump withdraws his national emergency declaration.
Officials from the nonprofit plan to announce next month plans for their usual meal sites offered at local parks in partnership with Dubuque Leisure Services.
“We just feel that it’s important these children have that opportunity, so it’s just something that our organization feels very strongly about providing,” Meyer said.
Meanwhile, Holy Family Catholic Schools will join agencies offering food to children on Monday with a meal site at Holy Ghost Elementary School.
System leaders looked to open a location earlier but couldn’t because there were other food sites nearby. However, local nonprofit Project Rooted just ended its nearby meal site, opening the door for Holy Family to start offering food.
“When all this came about, we wanted to reach out to the community and help out because we know that with school closing that kids are going to be hungry,” Miller said.
Whitney Sanger, co-founder of Project Rooted, said her group felt comfortable stepping back knowing Holy Family will begin offering meals. The organization recently stopped operating meal sites in Dubuque, Epworth, Farley and Peosta and is launching a program to help children access food from local farmers markets.
“It’s a way to go back to what our mission is,” Sanger said. “It’s connecting kids to real food.”
Fewer worries
Other communities have also been working out plans to feed children this summer.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials will keep open lunch sites at the James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville and at Cascade Elementary School until shortly before school starts this fall, said Clif Cameron, director of food and nutrition services.
Already, WD officials have seen a spike in students served. Last summer, the Dyersville library site served an average of 100 lunches each day. So far this year, the site has well over 300 people coming each day, plus another 150 who visit the Cascade site, which is new this year, Cameron said.
“I would have to say it’s the pandemic, layoffs and more families at home, kids at home,” he said.
Officials from the Galena, Ill., and East Dubuque, Ill., school districts say they are stopping their food service programs for the summer but that families will be able to access school and community food pantries.
In the Platteville (Wis.) School District, officials plan to keep their delivery meal service going through June 30 and then to continue providing meals through July and August, though they are considering switching to a pickup service, said Demetri Andrews, the district’s business manager.
“It’s one less thing that they have to worry about as a parent,” Andrews said. “They can count on having the meals provided from the school, and it’s one less thing in an uncertain time.”