GALENA, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County man was sentenced today to 45 years in prison for killing his girlfriend’s husband.
Levi T.J. Meyers, 36, was sentenced in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty today to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal. He originally had been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count each of concealment of a homicidal death and aggravated battery. All the murder charges related to the death of Keith A. Heidenreich, 48, of Freeport.
Meyers must serve the entirety of his prison sentence, then three years of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, according to a press release from Jo Daviess County State's Attorney Chris Allendorf.
The girlfriend of Meyers and wife of Heidenreich, Danielle K. Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna, was sentenced in June to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of concealment of a homicidal death.
The body of Keith Heidenreich was found on March 10 in the Mississippi River at Miller’s Landing, about four miles north of Savanna.
Investigators believe his death was linked to “incidents” that took place inside the residence of Meyers and Danielle Heidenreich in Hanover, but few other details have been released.
Court documents state only that Meyers “without lawful justification and with the intent to kill, struck Keith A. Heidenreich about the body, thereby causing (his) death” and that Meyers struck Heidenreich “about the body multiple times.”
Meyers then allegedly drove Keith Heidenreich’s body to Carroll County and put it into the water.
Court documents state that Danielle Heidenreich attempted to “destroy, conceal, alter or disguise physical evidence” of the killing and lied to investigators about the circumstances of her husband’s death.