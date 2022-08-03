Ask The TH Tidal Wave Car Wash
Workers with Bard Materials work on the new Tidal Wave Auto Spa at Asbury Plaza in Dubuque on Thursday. It is slated to open in December.

 Stephen Gassman

Question: What is being constructed near Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Northwest Arterial in Dubuque?

Answer: The ongoing construction at 2541 Northwest Arterial marks the future home of a Tidal Wave Auto Spa, which is slated to open in December, according to Josh Henderson, chief marketing officer with Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

