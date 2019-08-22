St Mark Community Center’s annual school-supply drive recently delivered items for 1,600 elementary school and 400 middle and high school students in Dubuque and Jo Daviess counties.
The supplies serve students in the Dubuque, Western Dubuque, Holy Family and East Dubuque districts, according to a press release.
Volunteers from John Deere Dubuque Works and members of the Dubuque Police Department distributed the supplies. The initiative also relies upon volunteers from McGraw-Hill Education and from the community.
Visit stmarkyouthenrichment.org or call 563-582-6211 for more information.