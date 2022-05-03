The City of Dubuque has its next fire chief — and also its first female one.
City Council members on Monday night unanimously approved the hiring of Amy Scheller for the permanent position.
She will start in the role on June 6 and will be paid an annual salary of $137,134.
“We have an exceptional team that deserves a leader like you, so I’m really excited,” said Council Member Katy Wethal.
Scheller fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Fire Chief Rick Steines at the end of March. She is the first female fire chief in Dubuque’s history.
With 30 years of firefighting experience, Scheller has been serving as the deputy fire chief for Naperville, Ill., a city with a population of about 150,000. While working for that department, she has held the roles of division chief of operations, bureau chief of support services, bureau chief for emergency medical services, lieutenant, acting fire lieutenant, firefighter and paramedic.
Scheller was recommended for hire by City Manager Mike Van Milligen from among four finalists interviewed by multiple panels made up of city staff and community members.
Van Milligen previously told the Telegraph Herald that Scheller emerged as a highly qualified candidate who would use her experience to properly lead the department.
“Amy showed in that selection process the quality of fire chief that she would be for the City of Dubuque,” he said. “You can look at her extensive fire experience, including many leadership positions in a department that provides services similar to the city of Dubuque.”
City officials lauded her qualifications and selection during Monday night’s meeting.
“Thank you for choosing Dubuque,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “We are absolutely excited to have you here with us.”
Scheller was present for the meeting and spoke briefly after the council vote, remarking on the selection process and the opportunity she has had to learn more about the city and the fire department.
“I am excited and honored,” she said of her selection.