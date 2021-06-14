After three months on the job, new Dubuque County Mental Health and Disability Services Director Ann Cameron Williams has diagnosed a need for a more representative, inclusive advisory board.
Her pitch to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors during a meeting last week was to fill the Dubuque County Disabilities Council with local folks who have experiences either with or near disabilities.
“People with physical and intellectual or developmental disabilities, they have their own civil rights movement,” Williams said. “They’re all over the country.”
She has taken a slogan of the movement — “Nothing about us, without us” — as the mission statement for her effort.
“They’re saying, ‘If you’re going to make policy decisions about our lives, please let us be at the table,’” Williams said. ‘We have an amazing opportunity in front of us to do just that, take this little committee structure and make sure people with lived disability experiences across the board have the opportunity to participate, to be part of their county government as an advisory committee, and make sure they’re translating those experiences to the county so we can do a better job if that’s what we need to do.”
This inclusion of people with lived disability experiences was always the idea behind the board, based on the types of positions on it. But, Williams said it has not been filled as intended.
“Of the positions, 11 are labeled as advocacy representatives — family members or people with lived experiences,” she said. “I’ve reached out to everyone that we have an email for and invited them to renew their commitment. But I cannot tell that we have anybody with lived disability experience on the council.”
Also, 13 of the 19 positions on the board are either currently vacant or filled with members who have not re-applied for their position, as the end of their terms draw near, according to Williams. And, she said the group has also not met yet this year.
“Beginning in July, (I will) reconvene on a bimonthly basis to energize an outreach effort to engage people of the county and not just from Dubuque, but also in rural areas,” she said. “We need diversity on the board and a diversity of disabilities.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff supported Williams’ vision and plan.
“It seems right now like (the advisory board) is sitting still and doing nothing,” he said. “It would be nice to have a full table.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough also expressed support and encouraged Williams to work closely with the Dubuque County Health Department as well.
“Some other counties would place you two next to each other in a physical location, so you’re working together for public health,” she said. “I’m looking forward to your continued organization as we work to create a dynamic department.”
For more information about the council or department, Williams can be reached by emailing ann.williams@DubuqueCounty.us.