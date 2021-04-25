Police said one person was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Mary B. Sprengelmeyer, 78, of East Dubuque, Ill., was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East 16th and Elm streets. The report states that Jason J. Schubert, 43, of Dubuque, was eastbound on East 16th Street and going through the intersection. Sprengelmeyer’s vehicle was northbound on Elm Street at the same time, and Sprengelmeyer hit Schubert’s vehicle after Sprengelmeyer failed to stop at a red light.
Sprengelmeyer was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.