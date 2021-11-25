A Dubuque man has been sentenced to five days in jail and two years of informal probation for his involvement in two unrelated assaults.
Kieffer L. Helbing, 26, of Dubuque, was given the sentence earlier this month in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault causing bodily injury and assault causing injury.
Helbing also will receive credit for time already served to go toward his five-day jail sentence.
As part of his sentence, Helbing must comply with no-contact orders issued for both Nicolas R. Rogers, 24, of Dubuque, and Mohammad A. Aloufi, 23, of Dubuque.
Court documents state that Helbing assaulted Rodgers on Aug. 14, 2020.
Rogers had been golfing with Helbing that day and was sleeping at Helbing's residence when two friends woke him up. Helbing also was woken up, which made him upset, documents state.
Helbing then punched Rogers in the face, causing him to fall onto the floor and start bleeding. Rogers was treated for his injuries at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, documents state.
The second assault occurred on Dec. 19, when Helbing punched Aloufi at The Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Aloufi required surgery for his broken jaw following the incident and was treated for abrasions to his left cheek and left elbow at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, documents state.