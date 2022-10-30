Torie Koeller said this year was Harley’s time to star.
“He is the perfect size for Scooby-Doo,” Koeller said.
Harley is a 9-month-old English mastiff. He currently stands about as tall as an adult great Dane, but that’s about to change.
“He will double in size during the next couple of years,” said Koeller, who noted that Harley will grow his bulk in width.
The Koellers, of Dubuque, took advantage of Harley’s current size to portray Scooby-Doo characters during Dog-O-Ween 2022, held Sunday at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, in Dubuque.
The annual event features a parade of costumed canines through the store and proceeds from the $10 entry fee benefit the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
The Koellers were among 49 entries during this year’s event.
Torie dressed as Velma, her husband Justin as Fred, and 6-year-old Blair and 4-year-old Jay dressed as Daphne and Shaggy, respectively.
“This is our first time (doing Dog-O-Ween),” Torie Koeller said. “We just knew we had to do Scooby-Doo.”
Addy Kruser, 11, of Sherrill, Iowa, brought one of the smallest dogs to Dog-O-Ween. Emmy Lou, a deer head Chihuahua, portrayed a pint-size piglet accompanying Kruser’s Winnie the Pooh.
“I already had the (Pooh) costume, so I thought this would be easier to do than Dorothy and Toto,” Kruser said.
The Kopetko family of Cuba City, Wis., dressed their children and dogs as “Wizard of Oz” characters for the Dog-O-Ween event held in 2021. They kept the movie theme this year.
Mom and dad, Angela and Mike Kopetko, and 7-year-old Brynlee, 5-year-old Hadilyn, and 2-year-old Ryder, dressed as characters from the movie “Trolls,” accompanied by their multicolored dogs, Mickey and Minnie, Stella and Turbo.
“It took three hours to color the dogs,” Angela said.
Stella’s fur was a vibrant pink, while Mickey and Minnie sported fur of various colors. Turbo the Chihuahua kept his natural light brown color for the event but wore a top hat and a shirt.
“It’s fun,” Angela said of dressing for Dog-O-Ween. “I start planning what to wear right after the last Dog-O-Ween.”
Jim Gabel, the store manager, said his staff enjoys hosting the event every year — and welcoming guests into the store to view the costumed spectacle.
“We look forward to it as well as the community -- the community really gets involved,” he said. “It’s part of Theisen’s philosophy — we’re not just a business in the community, we are a part of the community. This is something else we do to be part of the community.”
Onlookers began lining the store’s man east-west aisle about two hours before the costumed canines began their parade.
“It’s exciting,” Gabel said. “It’s always fun and you always see new things every year – it’s never quite the same.”
