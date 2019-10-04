Police said a man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque.

Thomas J. Kohl, 60, of Dubuque, was taken to Mercy- One Dubuque Medical Center after complaining of chest pain, according to Dubuque police.

Police said Kohl was traveling south in the 1600 block of Elm Street at 3:47 p.m. when he arrived at the intersection with East 16th Street and made a left turn. The vehicle lost traction and slid into a utility pole.

Kohl was cited with failure to maintain control.

