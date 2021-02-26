The Dubuque County Conservation Board voted recently, 3-2, to join an agreement to split costs that would fund a full-time naturalist position at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at the Mines of Spain.
The landmark for area conservation education and programming has been open part time since before the COVID-19 pandemic required its closing. Previously, the park had a full-time ranger funded by the state, but budget cuts led to the loss of the position in 2017.
Since then, one ranger and one park manager have split time between Mines of Spain and Bellevue State Park, resulting in closure of the facility when no volunteer from the Friends of the Mines of Spain is available.
“It’s been a source of frustration for some time,” said Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston.
Dubuque County, the City of Dubuque, the Friends group and the DNR began negotiating a solution two years ago. Last week, the conservation board approved a financial arrangement that would lead to the hiring of a full-time naturalist.
The entities would split $117,000 in annual operating costs, with Iowa DNR providing the building and $5,000 annually. The city and county would split other costs 50/50. The naturalist position is estimated to cost $56,000 per year.
“The building will be open, and we’ll be able to offer environmental education programming for our residents,” Preston said. “We would have a naturalist there, and we would relocate another of our office staff over there as well. So if the naturalist is off doing a program, the building doesn’t have to be locked up.”
Board members said the arrangement would facilitate their education, accessibility and equity goals.
“The equity piece is going to be really important, especially as we work with Dubuque Community Schools and think about how we serve some of the city areas through conservation,” said board member Stacy Conforti. “The naturalists are struggling for space to do programs and how to reach the difficult-to-reach populations. Having a location right outside the city of Dubuque, like Mines of Spain, would really help us reach those populations.”
The agreement would also give conservation staff some much-needed breathing room, Preston said.
“Right now, Swiss Valley Nature Center is not big enough to accommodate all of the activities we want to involve the kids in,” said board member Cindy Gotto. “To me, [the E.B. Lyons center] is a resource that’s already there. It’s just a matter of tapping into it.”
Board member Jay Wickham, also a Dubuque County supervisor, supports the overall vision, particularly having a new naturalist in the center. As a member of the Board of Supervisors, Wickham already voted in favor of adding a naturalist for the next fiscal year.
What he does not support are the terms of the agreement.
“I just don’t think it’s a fair agreement,” Wickham said. “And I’ve said that with a lot of agreements with the City of Dubuque.”
Wickham does not think the county should pay an equal share of building maintenance because the city and the state have more financial resources.
“They (the city) clearly have the budget capability and tax revenue to cover it. So does the DNR,” Wickham said. “They’re just choosing not to. So we just jump in and do it? I don’t think that’s wise and fair.”
Other board members thought the agreement was a better deal.
“Sure, $58,000 is a lot of money,” Gotto said. “But we get a whole facility for that amount. For what we’re getting in return, I don’t consider this to be too much.”
Gotto, Conforti and board member Pat Rea voted in favor of the agreement. Wickham and board member George Davis voted against it.
Wickham will have another say when the deal comes before the board of supervisors.