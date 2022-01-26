A local music veteran is among this year's class of honorees set to be inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's annual Hall of Fame.
Dubuque musician Ralph Kluseman was named to the individual category of the roster of inductees.
Kluseman, 66, who also serves as the president of the board of directors for the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association, has been performing locally for more than 50 years.
His first band, The Light Brigade, performed for a ramp dance while Kluseman was a seventh grader at St. Anthony Catholic School in 1968.
Throughout the years, he has become well-known locally for his Beatles tributes, as well as his outreach efforts focused on young musicians.
Kluseman said he was "chuffed" to be recognized.
"My life has been blessed with all of the joy the music has created and the lifelong friendships that have been made," he said. "I can't even imagine my life without music. I am especially proud of the young people who were inspired along the way."
A Hall of Fame Induction Spectacular will take place on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-4, in Arnolds Park, Iowa. The festival will kick off with a Rock the Roof concert on Sept. 1. Additional weekend festivities will include an opening ceremony and guitar marching band, an autograph party, the Iowa Rocks Talent Contest and an inductee meet-and-greet. The weekend will culminate with the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Induction Ceremony and Concert on Sept. 4.
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association annually inducts musicians, bands, DJs, ballrooms and others who have significantly contributed to rock music in Iowa, according to a press release. Since its incorporation in 1997, more than 450 entities and more than 1,900 individuals have been inducted.
Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry, the release stated.