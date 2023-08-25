Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pitches to his son, Mason, on Thursday at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. DeSantis had participated in the Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday followed up the race’s first debate that took place Wednesday night in Milwaukee with a trip to the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville for some batting practice and a brief interview with press.
During the interview, DeSantis said he believes Americans are tired of rehashing history about former President Donald Trump and his indictments over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Iowans, DeSantis said, have more important problems on their minds.
“They see the country declining,” he said. “They want to see that fixed. They see what’s happening with groceries, just affording a home these days. I’ve spoken to people in Iowa — they want to buy a home, but their mortgage payment would go up 60%, 70%. That is what people want to focus on. They don’t want to focus on the past.”
DeSantis also reflected on his performance in Wednesday night’s debate.
“Nobody hit me, so I wasn’t going to get involved in that scrum,” he said. “I know those guys were going back and forth. What I did with 100% of my time was speak directly to the American people about our vision to reverse the country’s decline, what specifically we need to do and what I’ve already done to show that I can do this nationally.”
Ahead of speaking with local and national press, DeSantis pitched to his son and daughters on the Field of Dreams baseball diamond and met with supporters.
One of those supporters is Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, who represents Delaware County and has endorsed DeSantis.
“He has the ability and has proven that he has the ability to run a real conservative agenda,” Zumbach told the Telegraph Herald. “He’s made Florida an extremely popular place to live, work and be. And he doesn’t have any baggage. If you like the things Trump did in the past, that’s great. But here’s a guy who can do all of that with no baggage.”
In a release after Wednesday’s debate, the Iowa Democratic Party criticized DeSantis.
“(Wednesday) night, Ron DeSantis laid out his extremely unpopular anti-abortion agenda in an effort to out-MAGA his Republican primary opponents,” the release said.