DeSantis at Field of Dreams
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pitches to his son, Mason, on Thursday at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. DeSantis had participated in the Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

 Stephen Gassman, Telegraph Herald

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday followed up the race’s first debate that took place Wednesday night in Milwaukee with a trip to the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville for some batting practice and a brief interview with press.

During the interview, DeSantis said he believes Americans are tired of rehashing history about former President Donald Trump and his indictments over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Iowans, DeSantis said, have more important problems on their minds.

