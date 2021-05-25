Loras College today announced it has received a $2 million estate gift from a lifelong Delaware County resident.
The gift from Robert “Bob” Holtz will add to an endowed scholarship fund previously established in his name, according to a press release. School officials also will name their advancement suite on the second floor of Keane Hall for Holtz.
Holtz farmed near Greeley, Iowa, and died on May 18, 2020, at the age of 89. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and founded Holtz Construction.
In the past 20 years, he helped more than 60 students attend Loras. The award named in his honor "is primarily intended for students from Edgewood-Colesburg High School and West Delaware High School," the release states.
“While Bob never attended college, he felt strongly about the need for students from the area where he grew up and lived to have access to obtaining a college degree," said Michael Doyle, Loras vice president for advancement and treasurer, in the release. "He was a huge believer in the value of education.”