DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Despite previously being a topic that prompted hours of deliberation by city leaders and that divided many constituents into two distinct camps, an ordinance allowing all-terrain vehicles to use Dyersville streets passed with little fanfare this week.
Mayor Jim Heavens and City Council members said they haven’t heard anything for or against the measure in the last couple of weeks, marking a sharp contrast from previous discussions.
“I don’t think opinions have changed,” Heavens said. “I just haven’t had anyone contact me to make a case about the ordinance or resolution in the last couple of weeks.”
During the third and final public hearing on the once-controversial ordinance, no one from the public offered comment during the Zoom meeting.
The ordinance passed by a vote of 3-1, with Mike English voting against the measure and Council Member Tom Westhoff absent.
When passing the resolution, which lays out the dates and times that ATVs can be utilized, City Administrator Mick Michel again explained to the council that by using a resolution as the mechanism to set the dates, it can easily be changed at the council’s discretion without holding a public hearing.
The resolution lays out the six weekends on which ATVs can be used, all from sunrise of the first date to sunset of the second. They are Friday to Sunday, June 11 to 13, June 25 to 27, July 9 to 11, July 30 to Aug. 1, Aug. 27 to 29 and Sept. 24 to 26.
English, who has been a vocal opponent of the ordinance from the beginning, asked Michel if the council could in effect eliminate sessions, functionally ending the ability of people to use ATVs if it feels like the rules aren’t being followed after the first few weekends.
“Absolutely, if there are three votes to amend this resolution or enact a new resolution to cancel this resolution,” Michel responded. “Or the council could do the opposite and add more dates if they so choose.”