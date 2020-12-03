Candidates now can file to run in the special election for the First Ward seat on the Dubuque City Council.
The deadline to be on the ballot is Jan. 8. Papers must be submitted to the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office on the fourth floor of the county courthouse in Dubuque.
The election will be held March 2.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Kevin Lynch was appointed in the summer to fill the vacancy after Brett Shaw resigned in July as he moved from Dubuque, but in August, local officials received a petition with more than 200 signatures calling for an election to fill the seat. Lynch announced that he will not run in a special election.
Affidavits of candidacy and nomination petitions are available at https://bit.ly/2JvwTWb.