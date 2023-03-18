A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing 2 pounds of methamphetamine authorities found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in northwest Illinois.
Cordero J. Davis, 36, recently pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Rockford, Ill., to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His sentencing hearing is set for July 13.
Federal plea documents state that the plea relates to Davis "(possessing) with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and a mixture and substance containing heroin."
Recommended for you
Court documents state that Davis faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a possible maximum 40 years in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $5 million. There is no parole in the federal system.
Federal documents state that Davis was the sole occupant of a vehicle being driven in Jo Daviess County on July 28 that was stopped by a sheriff's deputy for an improper lane violation. Davis gave the deputy a false name of "Dell Davis" and failed to show identification, causing the deputy to ask him to leave the vehicle.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, authorities found a green backpack containing 899 grams of methamphetamine, 50.6 grams of heroin containing fentanyl, 8.6 grams of cocaine and 4.1 grams of cannabis, documents state. In addition, a blue bag was found containing three vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing 500 grams each. Over $1,200 in cash also was found in the vehicle.