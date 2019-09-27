A Dubuque man accused of stealing more than $10,500 from a Dubuque restaurant where he worked recently pleaded not guilty.
Justin W. Orr, 32, of 2500 Central Ave., entered the written plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on a charge of first-degree theft. His next hearing is set for Nov. 25.
Court documents state that Orr admitted to stealing $10,691.55 from the Taco Bell location at 240 S. Locust St. over the course of several months.
In July, Orr stopped filing weekly business summaries, and company officials “believed Orr was stealing money from the daily deposits,” according to documents.
Investigators stated that Orr admitted to stealing thousands of dollars. He reported that he was “dealing with legal trouble in Ohio,” then encountered vehicle problems and lost his residence and most of his possessions. He reported he started stealing money two or three months earlier to use for those problems.
“Orr planned on paying back the money he had stolen but was unable to keep up and could no longer cover up the thefts,” the documents state.