Registration is open for the Dubuque Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association will be held Oct. 2, at Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive, according to a press release.

The release states that while plans call for an in-person event, options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

Register for the event online at alz.org/walk.

