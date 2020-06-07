Peaceful protests in Dubuque
A series of peaceful protests were held in Dubuque throughout the week in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
They included more than 250 people gathering in Jackson Park on Tuesday, hundreds walking on Grandview Avenue on Wednesday, more than 300 people participating in a silent march Friday night to the Bee Branch Creek area and activities Saturday in Comiskey Park.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought we’d be here,” said Nivea Strong, a member of Queens For Peace, in relation to Friday night’s event. “Dubuque is the oldest city in Iowa and feels like it sometimes. It’s set in its ways. But we’re coming together.”
Buol pledges review of police policy
Mayor Roy Buol on Thursday signed a pledge that promises the review and possible reform of the Dubuque Police Department’s use-of-force policies in the wake of national unrest over police brutality.
The pledge acknowledges that mayors and city councils are “uniquely positioned to introduce common-sense limits on police use of force” and outlines four steps needed to accomplish that. The steps involve reviewing and reforming existing policies and engaging diverse community members in that process.
Use-of-force policies have been under the microscope following the May 25 killing of George Floyd.
Hinson, Greenfield score primary wins
Ashley Hinson won the Republican primary race Tuesday to face incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in November. Hinson, a first-term Iowa lawmaker from Marion, defeated Thomas Hansen, a Winneshiek County businessman and farmer.
Theresa Greenfield emerged as the top vote-getter in the Democratic Senate primary in Iowa. Greenfield bested Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro to face incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November.
Democratic incumbent Chuck Isenhart easily fended off a challenger Grant Davis to advance to this fall’s election, where he has no declared Republican opponent.
In the hotly contested race to be the next sheriff of Jackson County, county sheriff’s department Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder topped Maquoketa Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet in the Democratic race, while in the Republican race, Scott County Deputy Brent Kilburg cruised by former Anamosa State Penitentiary Corrections Officer Joseph Veach Jr.
Dubuque child killed in fiery crash; 2 airlifted
WOODBINE, Ill. — A Dubuque child was killed and two people were airlifted for treatment after a fiery, head-on crash Tuesday morning in Jo Daviess County.
The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from a pickup truck, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. The child’s name has not been released.
A 9-year-old from Dubuque, whose name also was not released, also was thrown from the vehicle and was airlifted to a hospital in Rockford, then transported to a Madison, Wis., hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle in which they were riding — Julius S. Jones, 32, of Dubuque — was airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 20 about one-half mile west of Summit Drive between Stockton and Woodbine. The release states that Jones was westbound when his pickup started crossing the centerline and collided with an eastbound Prairie Farms semi-tractor trailer.
Jones faces charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while his license is revoked and improper lane usage.
School districts plan to head back early
Dubuque Community Schools students would go back to school this fall 10 days earlier than originally planned under a proposal by district leaders.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans on Tuesday outlined for school board members plans to bump up the first day of school to Aug. 14 to help make up for instructional time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first day of school originally had been planned for Aug. 24.
That will add six instructional days to the 2020-2021 school calendar, which will allow teachers more time to weave missed instruction into their teaching throughout the year. School buildings in the state shuttered in mid-March, though school districts still were required to provide learning opportunities through the end of the school year.
Meanwhile, Western Dubuque Community School District officials announced a proposal that would add another 11 days to the school calendar.
County budget feeling impact of virus
After spending liberally to help fend off the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubuque County government is trying now to seek reimbursements and protect against possible economic repercussions.
County Budget Director Stella Runde said Monday that, to date, county departments have spent $1.4 million of the almost $2.4 million appropriated by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for COVID-19 pandemic relief. She told supervisors that the county was able to handle that thus far, but they should begin thinking of how to recoup that spending.
DOT: Crash figures do not support major changes
PEOSTA, Iowa — Despite concerns expressed by residents, officials said the safety history of two U.S. 20 intersections in Peosta does not warrant spending millions of dollars to improve them.
However, government officials and transportation experts have indicated the highway intersections with Thunder Hills and Cox Springs roads won’t be seeing high-priced upgrades any time soon.
“In the (Iowa Department of Transportation)’s eyes, we don’t have the crash data for them to put it in the five-year plan,” said Peosta City Administrator Whitney Baethke, referring to the state’s highway transportation plan.
DOT documents show 13 crashes in the vicinity of the U.S. 20-Thunder Hills Road intersection from 2014 to 2018. A total of five injuries and no fatalities were reported from three of those wrecks.
Documents show 20 crashes were recorded near the U.S. 20-Cox Springs intersection during that same period. A total of 16 injuries were reported, including two people that were seriously injured, and no fatalities.