Wisconsin’s attorney general has issued a plea to would-be amateur crime-fighters: Leave it to the professionals.
Attorney General Josh Kaul this week released a statement asking residents to refrain from providing unsolicited vigilante support. The request comes after an online vigilante group in Jefferson County attempted a “sting” operation of suspected child predators.
“Vigilante ‘sting’ operations are illegal, they put innocent bystanders in danger and they can increase the chance that someone who has committed a crime will go free,” Kaul said in the release.
Local law enforcement professionals concur.
“You certainly understand why people would want to take action in these cases,” said Dubuque police Lt. Joe Messerich. “We get that. The problem associated with that is it’s dangerous.”
Prosecuting crimes — such as child enticement via the internet — requires a meticulous approach, according to Grant County, Wis., Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
“When we put together a case, especially something like child predator, child enticement or human trafficking, there’s a lot of work, a lot of detail, a lot of things have to get tracked,” he said. “A lot of people who do these (vigilante) things don’t have all that knowledge and they can really jeopardize a case by not getting law enforcement involved.”
In June, a group in Jefferson County, Wis., created fictional profiles of children online to lure adults seeking indecent contact with minors. Adults who showed up for meetings with the fictional children were filmed and videos were released on social media.
“While these vigilante groups are well-intentioned, the cases created through such vigilante activity rarely lead to criminal charges,” Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ said in the statement. “When citizens take matters into their own hands, it can be extremely harmful to a successful prosecution. Law enforcement professionals have to complete strict training to learn proper techniques for these types of investigations, and they have the necessary experience to collect and preserve digital evidence.”
In 2014, Dubuque police reported a similar incident.
A woman told authorities she noted suspicious Facebook activity between her then-9-year-old daughter and an older man. She identified the man as Lonnie E. Burns, then 22, and posed as her daughter to set up a meeting.
When Burns showed up for the meeting, the woman and another relative assaulted him, according to court documents. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Burns initially was charged with enticement of a child, but pleaded down to first-degree harassment and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Messerich noted that prior to any “sting” taking place, officers and investigators are following a very strict, detailed evidence-gathering protocol.
“If that’s not being followed, then we could certainly see someone we don’t want on the streets going free,” he said. “There’s just an investigative process that has to be followed.”
In the Burns case, the family’s actions were particularly risky, Messerich said. Not only did they set up an unsanctioned sting, they did so at a family residence.
“Actually inviting a suspect or something like that to a place where you or your associates (reside) is incredibly dangerous,” he said.
Plus, operating an illegal, unsanctioned sting could put you in harm’s way from a civil standpoint, according to Dreckman.
“You could be sued if you do something that’s inappropriate,” he said.
Neither Dreckman nor Lafayette County, Wis., Sheriff Reg Gill reported dealing with any similar vigilante issues in their areas.
“I don’t think that we’ve encountered that yet, and hopefully we won’t,” said Gill. “In the event that we do, I would strongly discourage that.”