The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Crystal A. Brown, 25, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 6:15 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief.
- Charles J. Hyde, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Clark and West Locust streets on charges of first-degree theft and second-degree harassment.
- Diangelo Love, 38, of 1600 Butterfield Drive, Apt. 116, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Friday near that address on charges of domestic assault with injury and a probation violation. Court documents state that he assaulted Tiffany A. Hodges, 40, in their residence.
- Mandy J. Harkey, 39, of 2134 White St., reported $500 worth of criminal mischief to a vehicle at her residence between 8 p.m. Thursday and 11:35 a.m. Friday.
- Steve C. Haferbecker, 65, of 1395 W. Third St., reported $5,000 worth of criminal mischief to a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Hawthorne Street between 6 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
- Cora M. Gomoll, 22, of 1384 W. Fifth St., reported the theft of $500 worth of items, including $450 cash, credit/debit cards and a passport, from a vehicle parked at her residence between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.