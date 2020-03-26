News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Police: Man hit by Dubuque bus jumped in front of it

1st COVID-19 case in Clayton County, as Iowa cases jump 24%

Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging CEO announces retirement

City employees pulled from Dubuque City Hall, Federal Building after 2 illnesses

Dubuque agency awards grants for waste reduction, environmental education

Sentencing postponed for Manchester man convicted of 1979 murder of teen

Authorities: Law enforcement impersonator making traffic stops in SW Wisconsin

Helpers: TH seeks tips on local residents, groups making difference during pandemic

Public access restricted at Grant County Administration Building

OWI convictions, deferments in Dubuque County

Lafayette County supervisors approve 4% raises for elected officials

With funding, Mississippi River ecosystem, lock lengthening planning back in motion

New help line to aid local small businesses navigate assistance options

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

Comedy performance at Five Flags rescheduled

Dancing with the Stars, Dubuque Style postponed

Regional blood center requiring donation appointments

Dubuque library suspends curbside pickup; other branches reduce services

Dubuque casino postpones all entertainment acts through May 13

City of Dubuque waives permit requirements for temporary signs

Local experts: Social distancing key to public health, hard on mental health

City of Dubuque, county officials weigh localized shelter-in-place orders

2 file for Dubuque County supervisor seat; 1 candidate each for sheriff, auditor

Throwback Thursday: 'Dubuque College' name dispute settled 100 years ago

Local officials adapting on fly to COVID-19 complications ahead of Wisconsin, Iowa elections

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surge in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, including 2 more in Iowa County

Platteville officials seek solutions to fire station deficiencies

Association: COVID-19 confirmed at a Dubuque County long-term-care facility

Tri-state classrooms move online amid pandemic

PHOTO GALLERY: 'Parades' in Bellevue, Peosta reconnect teachers, students

Local agencies launch small-business assistance hotline

Association: COVID-19 confirmed at Dubuque County long-term-care facility

Bellevue officials close basketball, tennis courts, playground equipment

City of Dubuque waives permit requirements for temporary signs

2 area chamber offices temporarily close

Dubuque library to suspend curbside pickup tonight; other branches reduce services

Dubuque casino postpones all entertainment acts through May 13

Officials confirm 21 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

Regional blood center requiring donation appointments

UPDATE: Wahlert tennis coach dies after 3-year cancer battle

Dubuque-based pharmacy chain: No 'substantial drug shortages' due to COVID-19

Comedy performance at Five Flags rescheduled

Caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park closed to protect hibernating bats

Dubuque council member: Reconsider new hires when recession a 'darn-near guarantee'