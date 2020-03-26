Police said a man was injured today when he intentionally jumped in front of a bus in Dubuque.
The 42-year-old man was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department. The man's name was not released.
The collision occurred at 7:35 a.m. today at the intersection of Cornell Street and Loras Boulevard. The release states that the man intentionally jumped in front of a City of Dubuque Jule bus. The bus driver was not injured, and there were no passengers on board.
No charges have been filed, according to the release.