The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael D. Hennessy Jr., 28, no permanent address, was arrested at 7 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment and second-degree attempted burglary.
- Nicole L. Bakey, 22, of 1679 McPoland Ave., was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Thursday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents stated that she assaulted her boyfriend, Keion M. Reed, 24, of the same address.
- Lisa M. Bargman, 28, of 3240 Getty Terrace, No. 104, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted her husband, Aaron J. Bargman, 28, of 605 Rhomberg Ave., in the presence of one of their children.
- Eric E. Tillis, 33, of 2056 Broadway St., No. 1, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of interference with official acts causing injury, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Court documents state that Dubuque police officer Chad Crabill was injured during the course of Tillis’ arrest.
Cassandra L. Schmit, 23, of 1690 White St., reported the theft of her purse, containing $625 worth of cash and prescription drugs, at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Klingenberg Terrace and North Main Street.