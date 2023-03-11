Jack Mescher (left), Hills & Dales’ CEO, helps Brian Bluebaugh, 16, take the first swing into a wall Friday that will be demolished as part of a “groundbreaking” ceremony for the Center for Autism Services facility.
Hills & Dales employee Casey Ryan (left) watches Hannah Althoff, 9, of Dubuque, take a swing into a wall that will be demolished as part of the construction work at the Center for Autism Services on Friday, March 10, 2023. The center will be located at 1660 Embassy West Drive in Dubuque.
Demolition is underway for a Dubuque nonprofit’s new clinic for autism services, but crews made sure to save one wall for a “groundbreaking” event held Friday afternoon.
“We’re going to do some ceremonial demolition today,” said Hills & Dales CEO Jack Mescher, as he hoisted a purple and gold sledgehammer inside the nonprofit’s new space at 1660 Embassy West.
Officials with Hills & Dales, which serves people with disabilities, gathered with board members, community stakeholders and families to celebrate the start of construction for the $3.1 million project.
The nonprofit purchased the Embassy West building from Crescent Electric Supply Co. in the fall and will move into the first-floor space formerly occupied by Crescent. Other tenants in the building will remain there.
The purchase of the property partially was funded through a $1.25 million nonprofit infrastructure grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority. The project also is supported by fundraising efforts, private donations and grants, including a $100,000 mission grant from the DRA.
The project will consolidate the services provided by Hills & Dales’ two Dubuque autism clinics, while clinics in Maquoketa and Dyersville will continue to operate.
Mescher said the new autism clinic, which will span just over 7,000 square feet, easily will double the available space in both current Dubuque clinics combined.
It also will be designed for kids with autism, with lighting and sound considerations and durable surfaces, and will include sensory relief and activity spaces with features such as colored lights, swings or tactile activities for children to take a break after completing a task.
“I’m excited to have spaces that will really fit the interventions and services we’re providing,” said Laura Keehner, autism services director with Hills & Dales. “It will make it more accessible for our clients to achieve their goals.”
She said the nonprofit’s autism program currently serves just under 50 children, and the new space should allow Hills & Dales to double its caseload. The nonprofit hopes to have the new center operational by the end of 2023.
Several families of children who receive autism services at the nonprofit were in attendance Friday, and the kids were the first to grab golden hammers for the “demolition.”
Kay and Greg Althoff, of La Motte, smiled as their 9-year-old daughter, Hannah, pounded away on the wall.
Hannah receives services through Hills & Dales’ autism program five afternoons per week. Her parents said she has made significant progress on her goals as a result of her time at Hills & Dales, and they look forward to seeing the resources the completed clinic will offer.
“This is incredible,” Kay said. “They’ve had such a small space for so long, and they have done a beautiful job with that, … but this (new space) will be all about (children with autism). They’ll have so many more needs met for so many more children.”
