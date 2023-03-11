Demolition is underway for a Dubuque nonprofit’s new clinic for autism services, but crews made sure to save one wall for a “groundbreaking” event held Friday afternoon.

“We’re going to do some ceremonial demolition today,” said Hills & Dales CEO Jack Mescher, as he hoisted a purple and gold sledgehammer inside the nonprofit’s new space at 1660 Embassy West.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.