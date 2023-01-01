A Dubuque man now faces federal weapon and drug charges after previously being charged at the state level when authorities reported finding more than 11 pounds of marijuana and more than five guns at his residence earlier this year.
Tanner E. Millman, 23, now is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with possession of a firearm by a drug user and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
In conjunction, a judge recently dismissed state-level charges against Millman of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State court documents report that Dubuque Drug Task Force investigators executed a search warrant in February at Millman’s residence and found more than 11 pounds of marijuana, including in vacuum-sealed bags in the basement.
Authorities also found a duffel bag containing $124,980. The money was rubber-banded together and contained notes with “$10,000” and “$20,000” written on them. The total amount of money found in the residence was $206,173.
Investigators also found “other items indicative of someone selling marijuana, including scales for weighing amounts and packaging material,” as well as drug paraphernalia, documents state.
Investigators found “numerous firearms lying out on the floor” in the bedroom in which Millman was located.
“The firearms observed include but are not limited to three AR-15 assault rifles, numerous handguns and at least two shotguns,” documents state. “In addition to the firearms, multiple magazines were found to be loaded with ammunition and numerous rounds of ammunition were located.”
Millman “admitted to ownership of the marijuana inside the residence” and said it was for personal use, documents state. He also said all the firearms belonged to him and “stated that he does not purchase the firearms from a licensed dealer and pays a friend of his to buy the firearms for him.”