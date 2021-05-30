Buelow MURDER retrial resumes
CLINTON, Iowa — A state medical examiner testified Friday that he ruled a Dubuque County woman’s death a homicide, and a psychiatrist who spoke with her two days before her death reported that she was not suicidal.
The statements from the two prosecution witnesses were among the testimony given Friday during the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29. He is accused of fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017, though he maintains that she stabbed herself.
Buelow previously was convicted of second- degree murder for Link’s death in a 2018 trial. He was serving a 50-year prison sentence when the Iowa Supreme Court last year upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s conviction, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence during his initial trial.
The second trial is taking place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case. Trial resumes Tuesday.
Gino’s East nears opening in Dubuque Millwork District
The long-awaited arrival of a new Dubuque eatery is right around the corner, underscoring the broader sense of momentum in both the building and neighborhood in which it resides.
Bob Johnson, co-owner of Novelty Iron Works Building in the Millwork District, said Gino’s East will open within the next two weeks.
The pizza eatery already has hosted multiple “pre-opening” events, during which employees honed their skills by serving invited customers, which only has added to the buzz about the new food option.
“From the moment they first announced (Gino’s East was going to open here), there was a sense of excitement,” Johnson said. “It is an iconic Chicago brand, and many people here are excited to have that deep-dish experience in Dubuque.”
Officials with Novelty Iron Works initially announced plans to bring Gino’s East to Dubuque in January 2019, a plan that never fully materialized. A new ownership group recently took the reins of the project, giving it new life.
Fire strikes Bernard building, injures 3
BERNARD, Iowa — Firefighters rescued three people trapped by a fire that destroyed a popular Dubuque County bar early Wednesday.
The mother and her two sons, ages 10 and 5, were tenants of one of the building’s two apartments. They were rescued via a second-floor window of a building at 268 Jess St. in Bernard. The building houses Painted Horse Saloon.
“First responders put a ladder to a second-floor window and got them out that way,” said Bernard Fire Chief Jason Kremer.
Kremer said the three suffered from minor smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene and released. There were no other injuries.
Longtime skating rink eyes possible closure
ASBURY, Iowa — The potential sale of Skate Country in Asbury could mark the end for a beloved business and support the growth of a local school.
On June 8, Asbury Zoning Board of Adjustment members will consider a special permit application for the property at 5630 Saratoga Road, as well as an adjoining piece of vacant land. If approved, the special permit would allow a school to operate on these parcels.
Amy Rush, the principal at Tri-State Christian School, confirmed Tuesday that the school wants to use the two parcels for a second campus in Asbury. She said the new location would be used as an elementary campus, while the school’s existing building at 5025 Saratoga Road would be used as a secondary school.
Rush said Tri-State Christian School intends to close on the purchase of the two necessary parcels next month but said the deal could not be completed prior to the approval of the special permit request.
A sale of the building would result in the closure of a business that has operated in the area since 1972. Skate Country owner Steve Koopmann confirmed the possible sale of his building. He said today would mark the final day of open skating. The business will remain open in June for occasional private events and cease operations completely when the building purchase is finalized.
Man drowns in Mississippi River near Potosi
POTOSI, Wis. — Authorities on May 23 confirmed that a man drowned on May 22 in the Mississippi River near Potosi.
Mitchell Hochhausen, 63, of rural Potosi, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The department received a call at about 3:30 p.m. May 22 about a possible drowning about a mile north of Potosi Point. Officials said Hochhausen and his wife were with two of their grandchildren “swimming on a sand beach island on the east side of the river channel” when Hochhausen swam out to retrieve an item that had floated away. Hochhausen tried to swim back but could not reach shallower waters. He went under the water before a boat could reach him.
Cassville soldier MIA in 1950 finally laid to rest
CASSVILLE, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin soldier was laid to rest next to his mother on Tuesday in Cassville, 70 years after he was reported missing in action.
About 50 people attended the funeral service of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. “Jack” Valentine at St. Charles Borromeo Church, after which he was buried at the Valentine family plot in the nearby church cemetery.
Valentine, who was born in 1928, joined the Army after graduating from Cassville High School and served in the Korean War. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains were found in 2018, and they were identified in March.
Dubuque extends online learning
Dubuque Community Schools leaders will continue giving students the option to learn virtually next school year, as well as consider whether to make the offering a permanent feature.
“If it’s high quality, and the students are being successful, and the data shows that they’re learning, and that’s what they want, then we’ll try to figure out if we can make that happen,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
The continuation of online learning and consideration of its future is one of 19 initiatives district leaders propose to tackle in the 2021-2022 school year. Rheingans shared officials’ priority initiatives for next year with school board members during a strategic plan update session Monday.