The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Lamont J. Johnson, 38, of 519 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 4:17 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a charges of first-degree harassment and domestic assault-first offense. Court documents state Johnson threatened to kill Gretchen T. Cohen, 44, of the same address.
- Brian J. Link, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Saturday at 3130 Jackson St. on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Court documents state police responded to Fast Freddy’s at 3130 Jackson St. and found Link lying on the ground. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.219, more than twice the legal limit to drive, documents state. During a search of Link’s bag, police found 14.3 grams of a pre-packaged substance and four pills that field tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine, respectively, according to court documents. Police also found glass pipes and an electronic scale.
- Tremaine Moore, 20, of Corallville, Iowa, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 11.
- Dylan L. Dunford, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Roosevelt and Jansen streets on charges of domestic assault with injury and operating while under the influence-first offence. Court documents state Dunford assaulted Courtney M. Demoss, 32, of 2326 Roosevelt St.