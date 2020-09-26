MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members this week approved a development agreement related to a historical property downtown.
GT Development plans to begin this fall a $1.5 million rehabilitation of the Mitchell-Maskrey Mill building, which was built in the 1880s as a flour mill and now is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tom Kelzer, president of GT Development, said the redevelopment will create four apartments on the top two floors of the building and commercial space on the ground floor.
“It is a really neat, old building that looks like it was in need of new life,” he said. “We just felt there were some opportunities to create new apartments. I think we are in the business to develop, and there is always a need for housing.”
For years, Jackson County Economic Alliance has worked with the city and the building’s owner to secure a developer interested in renovating the property, said David Heiar, senior adviser with the alliance.
“With any older brick structure, it has deteriorated over the years, and it needs quite a bit of work,” he said. “The goal of the council includes restoring this building and a reuse of the building. We have been looking and talking to developers for close to seven years.”
A $100,000 state grant was announced in June for the project through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program.
Via the development agreement, the city agreed to $100,000 in tax-increment-financing incentives. This financing method incentivizes property owners to improve or renovate their buildings by giving them back a portion of the increased property taxes they would have incurred as a result of the improvements.
Heiar said the developer will receive up to $300,000 in assistance through redevelopment tax credits. GT Development will invest about $1 million into the project.
“This has great potential,” he said.
Building owner Bill Mitchell said the structure has been in his family since 1907. He said he plans to sell it to GT Development in the coming weeks.
“I am just happy to see the building being restored, (with) the whole downtown currently going through a facade program and just to keep the ball rolling with the progress,” he said.