Returning Iowa National Guard members will be honored with a livestreamed homecoming ceremony next week.
The ceremony for about 130 members of the “Ironman” 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, will be held at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Dubuque Regional Airport, according to a press release.
The release states that the ceremony is closed to the public due to COVID-19-related health concerns. The ceremony will be shown at facebook.com/ASSASSINS133INF.
The “Ironman” Battalion supported Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.