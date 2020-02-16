PLATTEVILLE, Wis — As her students played last week, Jennifer King spoke to the “smart” display in her classroom to turn on rows of ceiling lights.
“What color are the lights?” King asked her 4-year-old kindergarten students at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center in Platteville.
“Purple,” several of them responded.
“I think more pink,” King said, going on to explain her choice of lighting. “We’re going to be passing out Valentines soon.”
King is integrating various “smart” technologies into her classroom with the help of students from University of Wisconsin-Platteville. The devices were installed late last year.
“More and more jobs are going toward technology and engineering, and if I can get (children) interested at a young age and keep their interest, then they’re more likely to want to do it and succeed and just to become interested,” King said.
King integrates the devices into her daily classroom activities.
She uses the smart technology to change the colors of the lights, signaling transitions throughout the day.
About 10 minutes before recess, the lights on the ceiling turn green, for example. If the students get too loud, King turns the lights red, which gets their attention and helps them regulate their behavior.
“It helps them become more aware of themselves,” King said. “That’s what I want them to be aware of, is self-regulating.”
She also uses a voice assistant for activities such as telling students about the weather. If students have a question that can’t readily be answered by a book or other classroom resources, they can ask the voice assistant.
“(We’re) just trying to weave it into our everyday routine where it doesn’t become overwhelming,” King said.
Trinity Jones, a student in King’s class, said she likes using the smart devices.
“(It can) turn on the light and it turns off when Ms. King tells it,” she said.
Elizabeth Bohlman, a junior electrical engineering student at UW-P, helped install the devices. She said the project helped her learn about different technologies and how those can be used to help children learn.
“This is a good opportunity to learn what smart technology is and the skills that it can provide and what you can actually do with it,” Bohlman said.
Xiaoguang Ma, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at UW-P, said the project helped his students learn project management and leadership while learning to work with different technologies.
He also hopes that exposing young students to technology will get them interested in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
“They’re actually cultivating young engineers,” he said.
Ma plans to have students continue researching ways to improve the use of smart technology in the classroom, such as finding ways to make sure the smart speaker gives answers that young children understand and working to ensure the privacy of students’ information.
King said she hopes she can help spark students’ interest in technology and engineering while also finding new ways to help her students grow.
However, she tries to balance using the technology with giving students plenty of other opportunities so they don’t become too dependent on it.
“I do have a lot of technology in my room, and I do try to monitor it and offer it in small doses because play is important,” King said.