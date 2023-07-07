10 to 11 a.m. Beaux and other dinosaurs come out to play at the arboretum, thanks to Carnegie-Stout Public Library. If the temperatures are too high or it rains, the event will move indoors. Registration is not required and admission is free. Attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs. More information: 563-589-4225.
Recommended for you
Christmas in July
Saturday, Legion Park, 1155 N. 2nd St., Platteville, Wis.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas for Kids of Southwest Wisconsin is hosting a Christmas in July Family Fun Day to raise money for its gift-giving initiative to children in need. Games for all ages, a bounce house, face painting and an appearance by the Grinch will entertain attendees. A food stand will be available. All-inclusive wristbands are $15 each. More information: www.facebook.com/ChristmasforKidsSouthwestWI.
Farm Fun Day
Saturday, Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road, Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to noon. Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau and the Galena Territory Association host this free event. Learn how to milk a cow and make ice cream and crafts, and more. Donations are welcome. More information: www.visitgalena.org/event/farm-fun-day/3799.
Asbury Music in the Park
Saturday, Asbury Park, Asbury, Iowa
Noon to 10 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, free ice cream, games and kids’ activities in addition to live music. A shuttle service will run throughout. Food and drink, including a beer stand, will be available. Admission: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/events/1018125546215702.
Bash on the Ash
Saturday, Downtown Greenspace, Maquoketa, Iowa
5 p.m. to midnight. The eighth-annual Bash on the Ash Fireball fundraiser for the Maquoketa Firefighters Association features live music by Jammer at 5:30 p.m. and Boogie & the Yo-Yos at 9 p.m. Food trucks and beverages will be available. Admission: $5. More information: www.facebook.com/bashontheash.
Black Hole Sun + Rooster
Saturday, Q Showroom, Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
8 p.m. A tribute to Alice In Chains, Chris Cornell, Audioslave, Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog. Must be 21 or older to attend. Standing room only. Admission: Free. More information: qcasinoandhotel.com/entertainment.