Dyersville City Council members recently approved a 6-foot-wide sidewalk along the east side of Iowa 136 that will facilitate a pedestrian crossing at the railroad tracks and tie Dyersville’s existing pedestrian trails to Heritage Trail.
Geri Vondera, of architecture and engineering firm IIW, said the cost estimate for construction of the trail is $137,000, but that figure does not include the specialized mat and other work within the railroad tracks.
That portion of the project will be completed by the railroad, and the city will be sent a separate bill, which has an estimated cost of $12,000 to $15,000. Bids for the project are expected by Oct. 29.
The long-discussed project has been stalled in part by the bureaucracy of the railroad, which took several months to deliver the needed permits to the city.
While the weather might prevent the project from being completed this year, the contract states it must be finished by June 30.