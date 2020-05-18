PEOSTA, Iowa -- A $22.5 million renovation to Northeast Iowa Community College's Peosta campus could begin within the next month.
Members of the college's Board of Trustees today accepted a $19,139,000 bid from Larson Construction Co. Inc., of Independence, to serve as the contractor to oversee extensive updates to the campus' main building
"We're very excited and looking forward to getting it underway," said Rhonda Seibert, NICC's associate vice president for operations.
Planned work includes new spaces for faculty, student services and campus dining; updated classrooms; a new main entrance; a hallway with classrooms connecting the main building and information technology building; new steel siding for the main building; and a renovated conference center.
NICC officials received bids from eight companies to complete the work, of which Larson had the lowest, with a base bid of $18,999,000. That total is lower than the architect's estimate by about $960,000.
Trustees also approved an additional chiller at the Peosta campus, which increased the total bid by $140,000.
The total project cost, including architect fees, furnishings, technology and other associated fees, is expected to be about $22.5 million, Seibert said.
She said the construction process could start during the first week of June. The work is to be finished in the summer of 2022.
"That 22 months sounds like a long period of time, but it will go quickly," Seibert said. "The end product will be a state-of-the-art educational facility for our students."
Board members also heard from NICC officials about their plans to reopen the college's facilities, which have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelly McMahon, NICC's executive director for risk management, laid out a four-step plan that begins with the college remaining closed to the public with limited people on campus, then opening with limitations before a full reopening.
NICC leaders discussed steps they are taking such as having 30 days worth of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, increasing cleaning of public areas and requiring employees to receive training in areas such as COVID-19 transmission.
NICC President Liang Chee Wee said there is not a specific timeline for reopening campus because the pandemic situation is fluid, but officials are watching federal and state guidance as well as those of the school's accrediting bodies.
Board members also voted Monday to keep Wee's salary at its current level -- $254,523.48 -- for the next contract year.
Wee recommended his salary be maintained because of uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and board members agreed with his wishes.
"We would have liked to have a raise, but you insisted on not having it, and we understand why," said Board President Ken Reimer.