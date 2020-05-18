News in your town

Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison in connection to fatal drug OD

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday afternoon)

TH Class of 2020 videos: Hempstead video now live

Authorities: Woman arrested in Platteville after hitting deputy in face twice

UPDATE: 12 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; more cases in Clayton, Jones counties

Crawford County seeks masks in ongoing effort to prevent spread of COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday night)

6 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 2 more in Dubuque outbreak

Hospice of Dubuque to host virtual Tree of Life service

Dubuque County sheriff recommends fast start to $700,000 jail project

Local residents turn to new hobbies to pass time during pandemic

Asbury council OKs updated study on SW Arterial impacts on traffic