A fish at a Dubuque museum is a master of camouflage — and just plain hiding.
“I see a lot of people looking in this aquarium and they just don’t see (the fish) because it is hiding — he really is good at camouflage,” said Hayli Wolf, an aquarist at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The Jetty aquarium in the museum’s Rivers to the Sea gallery is home to a pair of mostly-bottom-dwelling fish species known as sculpins. One variety is known as a red Irish lord. The other is a close relative, the yellow Irish lord.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile examines a fish that blends in well with its surroundings.
WHERE IS HE?
Both types of sculpins at the museum are found in the Pacific Ocean when in the wild.
“They live in the colder waters along the north Pacific, from California all the way up to Alaska,” Wolf said.
Red Irish lords are mostly found in shallow, rocky waters. The fish can grow up to 20 inches long and live up to 50 years.
They’re just not easy to see.
“The red Irish lord is fully benthic, meaning they are only on the bottom, whereas the yellow Irish lord is benthic and pelagic, so they go all through (the water column),” Wolf said. “You can tell (the difference in the fish) by their behavior. (The yellow Irish lord) is always out here swimming around (in the tank) while the red Irish lord is more reclusive. Sometimes, you have to shine a light on the rocks to find him. He will be enticed by the light and come out.”
The red Irish lord has an additional advantage while hiding.
“They have a tendency to change colors to fit their environment — which is another reason why you can’t see them,” Wolf said. “They are ambush predators, so it is to their benefit that they can hide among the rocks until something swims by and they jump out and grab it.”
Both types of sculpins are carnivorous.
“We feed them clam tongue and scallops and other little chopped fish,” Wolf said. “In the wild, they eat crabs as well, but we don’t get crabs small enough here to feed to them.”
The red Irish lord’s predators include fishermen.
“Humans fish for them and eat them,” Wolf said. “I have heard that they are tasty.”
Red Irish lords also have to contend with larger fish.
“Sharks and ling cod feed on them,” Wolf said.
SOME SCALES, SOME SKIN
Red Irish lords aren’t fully covered in scales.
“Their scientific name is Hemilepidotus hemilepidotus,” Wolf said. “Hemilepidotus translates to ‘half scale ear.’”
The red Irish lord has a strip of scales below its dorsal fin, a lateral line of what Wolf described as “catfish-like skin” then a second strip of scales below the lateral line of skin. There are no scales on the underside of the fish.
ROOMMATES BEWARE
The sculpins residing in the Jetty tank are good roommates.
“These two have gotten along swimmingly,” Wolf said. “But they have been known to eat smaller fish. They are carnivorous, so if there is a smaller fish that they can eat, they will.”
Larger types of sculpins can pose additional challenges in the wild.
“Some of the bigger ones can get really territorial about their dens,” Wolf said. “They have been known to headbutt divers when they get too close.”