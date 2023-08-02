Red Irish Lord
A red Irish lord hides at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.

 JESSICA REILLY

A fish at a Dubuque museum is a master of camouflage — and just plain hiding.

“I see a lot of people looking in this aquarium and they just don’t see (the fish) because it is hiding — he really is good at camouflage,” said Hayli Wolf, an aquarist at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.

