Building permits issued in Dubuque County in October with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family homes
- Lori E. Silvia, 2140 South Bend Circle, $1,800,000.
- Alan and Molly Morris, 2151 South Bend Circle, $550,000.
- Pristine Properties LLC, 3195 Lake Ridge Drive, $315,000.
- Pristine Properties LLC, 3185 Lake Ridge Drive, $315,000.
- Pristine Properties LLC, 3115 Windmill Lane, $315,000.
- Pristine Properties LLC, 3101 Windmill Lane, $315,000.
- Derby Grange LLC, 3462 Wagon Wheel Lane, $275,000.
- Derby Grange LLC, 3464 Wagon Wheel Lane, $275,000.
Additions, alterations and conversions-nonresidential
- Padre Pio Health Care Center Inc., 1001 Assisi Drive, $8,675,000. Construct a three-story addition with a sky bridge to connect Assisi Village to Stonehill Care Center.
- City of Dubuque, 350 E. Third St., $579,893. Interior remodel of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Commercial foundation-only
City of Dubuque, 5955 Chavenelle Road, $150,000. Foundation for a future commercial warehouse for Walter Development.