Other board action

Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday voted unanimously to approve the terms of sale of the former Fulton Elementary School for $500,000 to Dubuque Dream Center. Board documents state that the Dream Center will take possession of the property on Nov. 1.

Dream Center officials plan to renovate the Fulton building and use it as a second operational site, which they have said will let them significantly increase the number of students they serve.

School board members sought bids for the Fulton building this summer after voting in the spring to close the school. The Dream Center was the only bidder, with an offer of $500,000, but a recent appraisal had valued the property at $890,000.

In August, the board voted unanimously to reject the Dream Center’s bid and submit a counteroffer of $825,000. The nonprofit then submitted its own counteroffer at the original price of $500,000, which the board accepted.