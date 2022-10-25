Dubuque Community Schools officials are examining how changes to graduation requirements could allow students more flexibility as they prepare for careers or post-secondary education.

District officials discussed these efforts with school board members at a strategic plan update session Monday night, during which they shared progress the district has made on its priority initiatives for the 2022-2023 school year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.