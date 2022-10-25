Dubuque Community Schools officials are examining how changes to graduation requirements could allow students more flexibility as they prepare for careers or post-secondary education.
District officials discussed these efforts with school board members at a strategic plan update session Monday night, during which they shared progress the district has made on its priority initiatives for the 2022-2023 school year.
Executive Director of Secondary Education Mark Burns said discussions about modifying graduation requirements started several years ago, as the district sought to make it easier for students, including those who do not plan to attend college, to explore areas of career interest. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on any changes.
“Four years ago, we developed our ‘Portrait of a graduate,’ where we really focused in on what we want our graduates to have in terms of academic coursework and skill set,” Burns said. “This is the logical next step to that.”
He said a team of high school teachers and administrators on Oct. 13 had its first meeting to review the district’s graduation rates and requirements.
Currently, Dubuque high school students must complete a total of 46 semester-long credits to be eligible for graduation. That includes classes in English, mathematics, science, social studies, wellness, world cultures, financial literacy, applied learning, fine arts and electives.
At upcoming meetings, the group will examine graduation rates and requirements at other schools in the Mississippi Valley Conference and the Urban Education Network of Iowa, a consortium of the state’s largest school districts.
The group aims to bring its findings to the Dubuque school board by February and offer recommendations for changes to be made, if any.
“We don’t know if we’re going to have changes by the end of it, but we’re really trying to make sure that we are doing the best for our students moving forward,” said Superintendent Amy Hawkins.
School Board Member Jim Prochaska said he hoped any changes to graduation requirements would offer “flexibility” for students who might feel limited by the district’s current guidelines.
“Sometimes, it just doesn’t seem like they have time or room in their schedule to take on some of these (elective) classes, so I hope there is more flexibility down the road here for our high school students,” he said.
