A recent statewide report cites staffing challenges as a major hurdle for Iowa nursing homes to continue providing quality care — and local nursing home administrators agree with that assessment.
LeadingAge Iowa, an organization of nonprofit aging services providers, recently published a 2023 situation report on the challenges faced by nursing homes across the state, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These trends are unsustainable,” the report reads. “At a time when Iowa’s aging services should be growing to meet the emerging needs of our state’s aging population, we’re losing ground.”
The report states that at least 23 nursing homes across the state have announced their closure since the start of 2022, including six since the beginning of this year. These closures come at a time when Iowa’s population of those age 85 and older is expected to grow by over 90% by 2040, the report states.
Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, was among the six closures announced earlier this year. The center housed 58 residents at the time the closure was announced, and the center was required to stay open for at least 60 days for residents to move.
Staff at Crestridge Care Center said they could not comment for this story.
However, other area nursing home administrators cited similar concerns to those detailed in the LeadingAge Iowa report.
“The biggest challenge is the workforce, how we get people into the field, how we recruit and retain workers,” said Peg Stockel, administrator at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque. “There’s going to be more older adults, and there’s going to be less younger people to meet that need. I think we need a very focused effort on getting people into the field.”
The LeadingAge Iowa report states that the aging services workforce has shrunk 11% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 83% of aging service providers in Iowa are relying on more expensive temporary agency staff to fill the gap.
Kim Harkey, administrator at Luther Manor Communities, which has locations in Dubuque and Asbury, said 16% to 20% of hours worked at Luther Manor are done now by agency staffing.
“There was a trickle (of workforce challenges) prior to COVID, but COVID really did hit hard,” she said. “People are burnt out and don’t have the workforce. You see it even in other businesses, but it’s not the easiest work to help elders. It’s a tough job, and COVID did not help it.”
Stockel said Stonehill Communities so far has managed not to have to take on any temporary agency staffing.
“Obviously, they’re there to support other providers, and there’s a need,” she said. “The issue there when you bring an agency in is the cost. The (Medicare and Medicaid) reimbursement that we get does not cover costs to begin with, when having to pay out additional dollars above and beyond that is not sustainable.”
Stockel said Stonehill has been creative when it comes to staffing, including taking advantage of the temporary certified nursing assistant certification waiver during the pandemic and offering training to new hires. She said students to whom Stonehill has offered scholarships to pursue health care-related education often have stayed on at the facility.
Harkey said Luther Manor also has been creative in bringing in staff, including starting employees in a different area, such as housekeeping, before getting them into a CNA program.
However, she said the industry needs to overcome challenges such as staffing and rising costs for care to ensure all people needing quality care receive it as they age.
“That was the projection for many years, that Iowa was growing old,” she said. “People go to Florida and then come back to Iowa. As Iowa gets more of an aging population, we’re going to have a crisis here if we can’t care for the elderly.”
Going forward, Stockel said, conversations need to continue on how to best combat challenges faced by facilities caring for the community’s older population.
“We need to be engaged,” she said. “We need to be talking with legislators on issues that are important to us. It’s going to require some intentional efforts on all of our parts.”
