Workforce No. 1 challenge for Iowa's nursing home
Buy Now

Phyllis Fishnick, of Dubuque, performs with her dog, Julie, for residents of Luther Manor on Tuesday.

 Dave Kettering

A recent statewide report cites staffing challenges as a major hurdle for Iowa nursing homes to continue providing quality care — and local nursing home administrators agree with that assessment.

LeadingAge Iowa, an organization of nonprofit aging services providers, recently published a 2023 situation report on the challenges faced by nursing homes across the state, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.